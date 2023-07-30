UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Up 34.3% in July

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the June 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
In other news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of UGI stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.
UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.19%.
UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
