UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.

UDR Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 2,359,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 125.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

