UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.
UDR Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 2,359,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 125.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of UDR
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Further Reading
