UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.

UDR Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 2,359,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 125.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.