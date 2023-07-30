U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
U Power Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of UCAR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.26. 246,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,726. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29. U Power has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $75.00.
About U Power
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U Power
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.