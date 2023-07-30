U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 488,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

U Power Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of UCAR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.26. 246,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,726. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29. U Power has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

About U Power

U Power Limited develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

