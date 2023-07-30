Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.60-7.75 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.67. 276,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,949. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.46 and a 200 day moving average of $364.29. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $440.29.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

