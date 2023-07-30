Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Raised by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 96.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 385,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,604 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 45.4% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,799,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 562,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

