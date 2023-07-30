TrueCar (TRUE) to Release Earnings on Monday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 81.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $209.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.39. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.