TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after buying an additional 196,752 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 116,696,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,176,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

