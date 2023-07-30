TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,905 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. 284,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

