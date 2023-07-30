TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 0.8 %

LITE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. 1,095,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,201. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.