TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $649,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2 %

APD traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.43. 560,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

