TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GD traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.64. 1,597,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

