TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $325,000 Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KXI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,312,000. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KXI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,998. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

