TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.71. 2,002,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

