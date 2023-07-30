TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 30,651,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,711,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.