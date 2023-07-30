TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,572. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

