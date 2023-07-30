TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

TNET has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.40.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TNET opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $1,147,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 40.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 295.7% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,871 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

