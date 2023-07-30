TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $928.02-972.21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.75 million. TriMas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.95 EPS.

TriMas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $255.81 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

TRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on TriMas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $112,280.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TriMas by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 50.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 52.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

