TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TRS. BWS Financial began coverage on TriMas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.32. 241,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,498. TriMas has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.73.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,280.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TriMas by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,325,000 after purchasing an additional 553,910 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in TriMas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,058,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $6,443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in TriMas by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 772,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

