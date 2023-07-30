TradeLink Capital LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Coupang accounts for 24.7% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coupang by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $80,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,044,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,319. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 150.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

