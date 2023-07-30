TradeLink Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Super Group makes up approximately 0.7% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGHC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Stock Up 1.3 %

SGHC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. Super Group Limited has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

About Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Super Group had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $363.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

