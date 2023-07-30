Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,125,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $223.99. 1,416,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,719. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day moving average is $227.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.