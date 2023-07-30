Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80-14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.99. 1,416,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.06.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

