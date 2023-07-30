Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80-14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.99. 1,416,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.06.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

