Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80-14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day moving average of $227.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

