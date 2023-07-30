TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Down 20.5% in July

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 839,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 230.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOWN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TOWN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. 367,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $242.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.