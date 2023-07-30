Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

