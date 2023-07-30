Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,434 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 21,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 171,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 84,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 88.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,370,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.