Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Linde by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

Insider Activity at Linde

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN stock opened at $388.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $391.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

