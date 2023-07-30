Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $383.48 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.55.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.