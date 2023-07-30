Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PG opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

