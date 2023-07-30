Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $516,000 in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in ACM Research by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ACM Research by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in ACM Research by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $763.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.18. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ACM Research from $11.30 to $12.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,500. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.