Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 164.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Interface worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TILE. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at $983,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Interface by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Interface by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,458,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Interface by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Interface stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $552.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Interface had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

About Interface

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

