Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

