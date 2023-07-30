Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,735 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

NYSE WPC opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

