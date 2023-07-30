Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 210,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Top Ships by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Top Ships Stock Performance

About Top Ships

NASDAQ:TOPS remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Friday. 179,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,187. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

