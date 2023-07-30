TMX Group (TSE:X) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02, reports. The company had revenue of C$306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$297.99 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 16.10%.

TMX Group Trading Up 2.3 %

X stock opened at C$29.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$30.40. The stock has a market cap of C$8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$69.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$113.13.

TMX Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

