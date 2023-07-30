TMX Group (TSE:X) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TMX Group (TSE:XGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02, reports. The company had revenue of C$306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$297.99 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 16.10%.

TMX Group Trading Up 2.3 %

X stock opened at C$29.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$30.40. The stock has a market cap of C$8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$69.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$113.13.

TMX Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

