Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 208,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,076. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $716.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 89,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 276,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.