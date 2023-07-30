Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Down 21.3% in July

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 38,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,189. The company has a market cap of $537.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.12. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.63 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

