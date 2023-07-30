Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $115.99 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $314.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.