Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $528.87 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.23 and its 200-day moving average is $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

