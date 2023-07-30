Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health stock opened at $467.04 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.52. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

