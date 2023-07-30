Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $428,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

