Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.04 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,476 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,802 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.