Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Acquires 924 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.28.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

