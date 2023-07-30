Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Acquires 2,795 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Intel were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.