Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $118,723.53 and $81,150.18 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00065547 USD and is down -9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $63,737.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

