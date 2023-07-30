THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 143.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THOR Industries Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.17. 402,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,339. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.57.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.