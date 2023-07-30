Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00). Thor Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00), with a volume of 319,037 shares trading hands.

Thor Energy Stock Up 8.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Thor Energy Company Profile

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Uranium and Vanadium project situated in the Colorado and Utah; and the Ragged Range project located in Eastern Pilbara Craton, Western Australia.

