The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Trimmed by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,638,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937,104. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

