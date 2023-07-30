The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.33-$0.76 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after buying an additional 356,411 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

