The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan acquired 27,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $70,104.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Container Store Group news, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,674.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 223,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,106. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.82 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

